DWI Driver From Hudson Charged With Assault In Edgewater Crash That Seriously Injured Passenger

A food delivery driver from Guttenberg was drunk when her car ran off the road and struck a utility pole in Edgewater, seriously injuring her passenger, authorities charged.

Maria Zarate-Celis, 23, was booked into the Bergen County Jail on assault by auto charges this past Saturday following an investigation into the overnight Aug. 15 crash on River Road near Vreeland Avenue, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

A judge in Hackensack ordered her release pending trial on Monday, records show.

Zarate-Celis’s 25-year-old female passenger has since been released from Hackensack University Medical Center, where both were taken after the 1:34 a.m. crash, Musella said.

In addition to the criminal charge, Zarate-Celis received summonses for DWI and reckless driving, the prosecutor said.

