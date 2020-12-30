Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: ALL CLEAR: Suspicious Devices Found In Fort Lee Were Discarded Household Items
News

DWI Driver From Hudson Charged With Assault In Edgewater Crash That Seriously Injured Passenger

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Maria Zarate-Celis
Maria Zarate-Celis Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A food delivery driver from Guttenberg was drunk when her car ran off the road and struck a utility pole in Edgewater, seriously injuring her passenger, authorities charged.

Maria Zarate-Celis, 23, was booked into the Bergen County Jail on assault by auto charges this past Saturday following an investigation into the overnight Aug. 15 crash on River Road near Vreeland Avenue, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

A judge in Hackensack ordered her release pending trial on Monday, records show.

Zarate-Celis’s 25-year-old female passenger has since been released from Hackensack University Medical Center, where both were taken after the 1:34 a.m. crash, Musella said.

In addition to the criminal charge, Zarate-Celis received summonses for DWI and reckless driving, the prosecutor said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.