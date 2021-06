Dunkin' Donuts is opening yet another Bergen County location.

The popular coffee shop is replacing the shuttered Friendly's in Midland Park, BoozyBurbs reports.

It was not immediately clear when construction would begin.

The new location will have on-site parking and a drive-thru.

Dunkin' Donuts will be located at 195 Godwin Ave.

