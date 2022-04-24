Dunkin' Donuts Facing Another Lawsuit From Customer: Report

Dunkin' Donuts is again being sued by a New Jersey resident purportedly burned by hot coffee. This time, though, the alleged victim is blaming a faulty cupholder, NJ Advance Media reports.

Samantha Picklo suffered second- and third-degree burns when the coffees that a worker placed in the cardboard drink holder spilled through her car window and into her lap at the Route 130 location in Delran in August 2021, the outlet says citing the suit.

The company did not respond to NJ.com's request for comment. Picklo's lawyer stressed that the tray design was the center core issue, not the hot coffee. Picklo's suit was filed in Burlington County Superior Court.

A Passaic County couple recently filed a similar lawsuit against Dunkin' Donuts, suing after one partner was allegedly burned by hot coffee in the drive-thru lane.

