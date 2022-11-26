DUMPED AND LEFT FOR DEAD: Sick Pitbull Puppies Found Shivering In NJ Woods

Shivering. Defenseless. Alone.

This was how three pitbull puppies were found last week in a wooded area of New Jersey.

A keen-eyed driver going past the Wildlife Management Area in Millville spotted one puppy sitting on the side of the road, as if waiting for someone, on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

When animal control officers arrived, they were surprised to find two other puppies 50 feet further into the woods. All three puppies were crouching down and shivering.

Upon evaluation, it was discovered the two males and female were also suffering from the potentially-deadly parvo virus, Jersey Pits said.

The future was uncertain for the pups for several days, but eventually, Finch, Fox and Falcon turned a corner.

The pups are being cared for by Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge and Jersey Pits, with help from Oradell Animal Hospital/

