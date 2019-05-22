Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

News

Dump Truck Crashes Through North Bergen Parking Garage

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Police said no one was injured when a dump truck crashed through the roof of a North Bergen parking garage Wednesday. Photo Credit: Ray Val /Special To Daily Voice
ABC7's newscopter captured the parking garage collapse. Photo Credit: ABC7 Screengrab

A dump truck fell through the upper level of a North Bergen parking garage Wednesday around noon.

The incident occurred at the Tonnelle Center complex on Tonnelle Avenue.

Police issued a traffic advisory for 81st Street and Tonnelle Avenue as fire companies worked to clear the scene.

North Bergen police said no one was injured.

The shopping center is home to a Chuck E Cheese, Planet Fitness, McDonald's and Burlington, according to Google Maps.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.