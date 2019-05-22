Dump Truck Crashes Through North Bergen Parking Garage

A dump truck fell through the upper level of a North Bergen parking garage Wednesday around noon.

The incident occurred at the Tonnelle Center complex on Tonnelle Avenue.

Police issued a traffic advisory for 81st Street and Tonnelle Avenue as fire companies worked to clear the scene.

North Bergen police said no one was injured.

The shopping center is home to a Chuck E Cheese, Planet Fitness, McDonald's and Burlington, according to Google Maps.

