Dumont Pedestrian Struck In Cresskill, Demarest Driver Cited

Jerry DeMarco
Cresskill PD
Cresskill PD Photo Credit: Cresskill Police Department

A 40-year-old pedestrian from Dumont was struck and injured crossing a Cresskill street Tuesday night, authorities said.

A Cresskill Fire Department EMS unit took her to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening after a 2011 Mercedes Benz hit her on County Road at the intersection of Union Avenue just after 6 p.m., Detective Sgt. Jason Lanzilotti said.

The 66-year-old driver from Demarest received a summons for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk, he said.

