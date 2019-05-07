Contact Us
Dumont Food Store Sells $50K Powerball Winner

Paul Milo
The ticket sold at Kraszer's on Grant Avenue matched four of five white balls and the Powerball. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A winning ticket for a third-tier, $50,000 prize in the latest Powerball drawing was sold in Dumont, lottery officials announced.

The ticket sold at Kraszer's on Grant Avenue matched four of five white balls and the Powerball.

The winning numbers in Wednesday's Powerball drawing were 40, 43, 45, 50 and 61 . The Red Power Ball number was 25 . The Multiplier number was 03 .

The Powerball jackpot rises to $165,000,000 for the next drawing on Saturday.

