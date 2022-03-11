Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Repeat Offender Burglarized Businesses In Bunch Of Bergen County Towns, Police Charge
News

Dumont Firefighters Douse Overnight Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
No one was home when the fire broke out overnight in Dumont, responders said.
No one was home when the fire broke out overnight in Dumont, responders said. Photo Credit: Christian Michael

Firefighters overcame cluttered conditions to douse an overnight house blaze in Dumont, responders said.

The Richard Drive family and their pets weren't home when the fire broke out in a second-floor rear bedroom before dawn Friday, March 11, they said.

Firefighters knocked it down within 20 minutes. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials were investigating.

Responders commonly refer to hoarding-hampered fires as "Collyers mansion syndrome" after two wealthy Harlem brothers who died in a 1947 fire amid stacks of newspapers, books, tin cans and rotting trash.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.