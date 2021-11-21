Dumont Boy, 14, Collapses, Dies Playing Basketball

A 14-year-old Dumont boy died after collapsing while playing basketball at a local grade school late Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

A coach who's a medic at Holy Name Medical Center immediately began CPR, which was turned over to the first responders.

The boy was breathing but unresponsive when he was taken from Grant Elementary School to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, they said.

Dumont Mayor Anthony LaBruno posted a message about the tragedy Sunday morning:

"Yesterday evening, our community suffered an immeasurable loss upon the tragic passing of one of our young residents and students. Our hearts and prayers are with the child's family and friends as they navigate the unimaginable pain of losing a child.

"Per Superintendent Poidomani, Dumont Public Schools will be offering counseling and bereavement support services to any student who feels affected by this tragedy.

"Members of the district's Crisis Response Team and the Bergen County Traumatic Loss Coalition (TLC) will be available to meet with students, staff, and parents individually and in groups on Monday and Tuesday, as well as over the coming days and weeks in all of our schools. Please contact your child's school if you or your child is in need of assistance.

"The days and weeks ahead will be challenging for our community. We will be in contact about opportunities to offer care and assistance to the affected family. Now, more than ever, we must come together as one big family to unite, uplift, and support our neighbors."

The boy had been practicing with a travel team, parents said. Their practice had ended around 3:30 p.m. or so and he remained to play ball with his brother's team, they said.

He collapsed about a half-hour later.

Daily Voice is withholding the boy's name.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.