DUMB CRIMINAL FILE: Gunman Botches Robberies Of Mail Carriers In Bergen, Passaic, Feds Charge

A 20-year-old Paterson man was arrested after he tried and failed to rob postal carriers in Bergen and Passaic counties at gunpoint on the same day, federal authorities said.

Yeniser Cruz Perez was carrying a gun when he approached one of the U.S. Postal Service carriers in the area of Brownstone Court and Wyckoff Avenue in Wyckoff on Jan. 20, 2020 and demanded the master key used to open mail collection boxes and apartment panels, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

The only problem: The worker didn't have one, Sellinger said.

That same day, he said, Cruz Perez approached another USPS mail carrier in the area of Robinson Drive and Williams Drive in Woodland Park, the U.S. attorney said. Again he demanded the master key and again he fled empty-handed, Sellinger said.

A grand jury in Newark returned an indictment on Wednesday, Feb. 9, charging Cruz Perez with two counts of assault and attempted robbery of mail carriers.

Sellinger credited postal inspectors of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Wyckoff and Woodland Park police with the investigation that led to the indictment, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Calle of his Health Care Fraud Unit.

