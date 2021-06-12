DUI NJ Woman Crashes, Bites Police In PA: Authorities

A New Jersey woman has been arrested and charged after a bizarre incident in Pennsylvania, according to local police.

Lateefah Habeebullah Ross, 44, of Jersey City, was spotted operating a black Nissan Sentra in an "erratic manner" in the 1600 block of Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township on Dec. 3, according to police.

Numerous other motorists reported this to 9-1-1, according to a police release.

Ross continued down the road way causing a two-car crash before police arrived at the scene.

Ross was the sole occupant of her vehicle, and exhibited signs of drug impairment, according the the release.

She did not acknowledge the police so they felt forced to remove her from her vehicle, but she resisted and required three officers to subdue her, according to the police.

While she was being arrested, Ross bit one of the officers in the arm, causing bodily injury, according to the release.

Ross was charged with the following, according to her court docket:

F2 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury to designated individuals

M DUI: Controlled Substance - Impaired Ability - 1st Offense

M3 Accident Involving Damage Attended Vehicle/Property

M3 Accident Involving Damage Attended Vehicle/Property

M2 Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement

S Reckless Driving

She was remanded to the Lancaster County prison in lieu of $25,000 in bail, according to the docket.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge David P. Miller on Dec. 15 at 9 a.m., according to her docket.

