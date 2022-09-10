Dual Threat: Wayne Twins Sexually Harass Same Woman, Tangle With Police, Authorities Report

Twin brothers from Wayne sexually harassed a local mom repeatedly, then tangled with police who arrested them both, authorities said.

The woman told police that she was walking in her neighborhood with her young child on Aug. 29 when Ryan Kayal, 33, rode up on a bicycle and “threatened to force himself on her sexually,” Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

Kayal was “evasive and uncooperative,” then walked away and refused to stop when they found him on the bicycle a short time later, the captain said.

They’d taken Kayal into custody when his twin, Daniel, emerged from their home and tried to free his brother, Daly said.

He, too, was arrested.

Both men were taken to headquarters, processed on charges that include harassment, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest and released under New Jersey’s bail reform law, the captain said.

The same woman was in the driveway of her home this past Wednesday, Sept. 7, when Daniel Kayal “swerved his vehicle into her driveway and whistled at her before driving off,” Daly said. “The victim was in fear and called police.

“Due to the ongoing pattern of harassment towards the victim and her family,” Daniel Kayal was charged with harassment and stalking and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court, Daly said.

“Further investigation revealed that both Daniel and Ryan Kayal have been named in multiple incidents involving harassment towards multiple victims in the recent past,” the captain added.

Anyone who may have also been a victim but hasn’t reported it is asked to contact Detective Joe Cobianchi at (973) 633-3541. All calls will be kept confidential.

