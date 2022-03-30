Drunk Motorist Drives Wrong Way Through Holland Tunnel: Port Authority PD

A tragedy was averted when a drunk driver from Manhattan exited the Holland Tunnel in Jersey City, made a U-turn and headed back east in the westbound lane, authorities said.

James Dickerson, 30, was driving a BMW when he made the dangerous maneuver in the north tube shortly before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, Port Authority Spokesperson Lenis Valens said.

Fortunately, the lane he used was closed to NJ-bound traffic, an officer at the tunnel said.

Port Authority police charged Dickerson with DWI, reckless driving and failing to obey a traffic control device and given a date to respond in court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.