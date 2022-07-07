Drug-Dealing Duo Ran Fentanyl, Crack From Paterson To NY, Authorities Charge

Two young drug dealers from Paterson peddled bags of fentanyl and crack by the thousands across the state line into Orange County, NY, authorities charged.

Over the course of only a month, Khalif Johnson, 22, and Zakhi Jenkins, 19, sold 650 bags of fentanyl and three ounces of crack to undercover agents.

That ended with their arrests Tuesday following a joint sting operation conducted by Port Jervis police and the Orange County Drug Task Force, assisted by members of the county district attorney's office, authorities said.Investigators seized 1,150 bags of fentanyl in all, along with the crack and $6,000 in suspected proceeds,they said.

The probe began in response to the discovery of "large amounts" of crack and fentanyl being brought into Port Jervis and neighboring towns from the Silk City, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler, County Sheriff Carl E. DuBois Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden said in a joint announcement.

Johnson and Jenkins remained held without bail in the Orange County Jail while prosecutors seek grand jury indictments on drug dealing charges.

“The dangers presented by fentanyl and crack-cocaine are all too well known,” Hoovler said.

Area law enforcement should be commended for "recognizing one of the major pathways that these potentially lethal substances are flowing through to reach our communities -- and most importantly for taking action to stop those trafficking these dangerous drugs," the district attorney said.

