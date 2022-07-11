Drowning Bergen County Boy, 3, Pulled From Pool

A drowning 3-year-old boy was pulled from a backyard pool and rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center early Monday afternoon.

Hospital staff tried to resuscitate the child, who was in cardiac arrest as police escorted the ambulance from the home on Forest Avenue in Rochelle Park shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Hackensack and Maywood police assisted in clearing a path. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification responded to collect evidence and the county prosecutor's office was notified.

It was another in a tragic string of accidents this summer not just in Bergen County but throughout New Jersey.

A 55-year-old River Vale man drowned in his backyard pool last month (SEE: River Vale Resident Drowns In Backyard Pool).

A little over a week later, a 7-year-old Newark girl was found drowned in a backyard Teaneck pool that its owners rent out for parties (SEE: 7-Year-Old Girl Drowns In Rented Backyard Pool In Teaneck).

Only a few days later, a 1-year-old boy was pulled from a backyard pool in Paramus (SEE: Drowning Baby Pulled From Backyard Paramus Pool Transferred To Mount Sinai).

