Driver Sought Following Consecutive Hit-Run Crashes On GWB And In Fort Lee

Authorities were searching for a hit-and-run driver who they said fled consecutive crashes on the George Washington Bridge and in Fort Lee.

A 40-year-old motorist from East Stroudsburg, PA told police she was headed north on Lemoine Avenue near Bridge Plaza North when a speeding vehicle struck her Honda Pilot while trying to pass her around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18.

The driver of the white 2007 Mini Cooper apparently was fleeing another crash moments earlier on the GWB, responders said.

The car was last seen heading north toward Englewood Cliffs, they noted.

A witness got the license plate number -- 7AWSP1 -- which comes back to a man who lives in the Fairfield County, CT town of Weston, according to a police report.

The Pennsylvania motorist wasn't seriously injured, responders said. A Be On the Lookout (BOLO) alert for the vehicle was sent to area law enforcement agencies.

