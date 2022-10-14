Driver Seized In Colorado In Route 9W Crash That Critically Injured Bergen County Teens

A college student who was wanted in connection with a horrific road-rage crash that nearly killed a fellow group of Bergen County teens earlier this week was taken into custody in Colorado on Friday.

Luke Stein, 18, was seized on a fugitive-from-justice warrant shortly after noon on Oct. 14 by police at Colorado University in Boulder, where he attends school, records show.

Stein -- who's a volunteer firefighter in two Bergen County towns -- will remain held there pending extradition proceedings to bring him back to New Jersey, as an intensive investigation by the county prosecutor's office continues.

Other arrests were possible, investigators said.

Two Tenafly teens were critically injured and two others were severely injured in the crash just after midnight Monday, Oct. 10. A fifth was seriously injured.

The group had just left a Sunday night birthday party when they became involved in an incident with the occupants of at least two other vehicles on 9W, multiple sources said.

Investigators believe the group's vehicle collided with another, which witnesses said was equipped with what was described as blue flashing lights.

The victims' car ended up rolling and crashing into a tree in front of the Montammy Golf Club in Alpine, parents said. The other two vehicles, and possibly a third, then fled the scene, they said.

One parent called it a "hostile chase w[ith] violent intentions" and "not kids racing."

"There is a full[-]scale criminal investigation underway," he said. "Many witnesses have stepped up and are working with the [authorities]."

"These aggressors deliberately tried to drive the car off the road, terrorizing the driver and the other passengers," the Tenafly High School Home School Association wrote in a GoFundMe campaign.

"One of the aggressors was impersonating a police cruiser by having a flashing light on his vehicle," the association wrote. "He banged into the car... causing the driver to lose control and forcing the vehicle off the road and smashing into a tree."

The 5-foot-8-inch, 140-pound Stein became a volunteer firefighter both in Alpine, in February, and in Demarest in July, records show.

A motive for the incident hasn't been definitively determined.

Rumor and innuendo have raced through Tenafly, Cresskill and neighboring towns about an alleged slight that brought a violent response. This hasn't been confirmed by authorities or investigators.

Despite serious injuries, one of the passengers, Kevin Trejos, climbed out of the car, called 911 and helped free his friends.

If he hadn't, "we'd be having five funerals," wrote Eric Grant, whose daughter, Ariana, suffered severe injuries.

Ariana Grant's injuries include a severely lacerated scalp, broken ribs, pierced lungs, fractured vertebrae in her neck and spine and a broken arm and ankle, according to her aunt, Wende Grant Green.

"It is a miracle she is alive and not irreparably damaged," said Green, who launched a GoFundMe for Ariana."So far she has had surgery to repair her scalp, two steel rods with six pins to secure her spine with a steel rod for her arm scheduled for [Oct. 13]," Green added.

SEE: Ariana Grant Recovery Fund (GoFundMe)

Jonathan Battaglia spent his 18th birthday recovering at Hackensack University Medical Center from punctured lungs, a broken leg, several fractures, a gash in his head and brain hemorrhaging, according to GoFundMe information approved by his family.

SEE: Jonathan Battaglia Recovery (GoFundMe)

Also at HUMC is the driver, Mikkel Leutgeb, who has a fractured lumbar, a broken leg and facial damage, according to his family.

SEE: Mikkel Leutgeb's Recovery (GoFundMe)

Another passenger, Lital Aburus, "underwent a 7-hour surgery on her shattered arm, in which rods and pins are now permanently holding together her bones," the Tenafly High School Home School Association wrote.

Lital "suffered numerous lacerations requiring countless stitches on her face and hands, broken bones in her back, bruised lungs, and broken jaw, eye socket, and teeth and palate," the HSA wrote. "She will require extensive plastic surgery to repair her face. Her first of many reconstructive surgeries will be today to repair her jaw and eye socket with metal rods and pins."

SEE: Lital Aburus Recovery (GoFundMe)

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella was expected to issue a release, although it wasn't certain exactly when that will be.

Detectives from Musella's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit are leading a probe into what happened, assisted by Alpine police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence at the scene.

SEE: Teens Critically Injured In Suspected Road-Rage Rollover On Route 9W, Other Vehicles Sought

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.