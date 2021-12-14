Driver Pulled From Crashed, Burning Car Off Route 46 Dies

A driver was pronounced dead at a local hospital after police pulled him from his crashed, burning car on an industrial road off Route 46 in Ridgefield.

Witnesses said the victim first drove down Linden Avenue along Willis Park off Grand Avenue shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday.

He then backed up, revved the engine and hit the gas, crashing the sedan into a pile of metal debris near the CSX tracks, they told responders.

Responding police officers pulled him from the vehicle before a small fire was doused. The officers and firefighters tried reviving the unresponsive driver with CPR.

A Bergen New Bridge Medical Center ambulance took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, they said. A unit from Holy Name Medical Center also responded.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was notified. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

