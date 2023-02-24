Contact Us
Driver OK, But Not Car That Slammed Into Utility Pole In Fair Lawn

Jerry DeMarco
The hatchback slammed into a utility pole on River Road just north of Chittenden Road in Fair Lawn on Friday, Feb. 24.
A young driver sustained only minor injuries thanks to airbags when his hatchback slammed into a utility pole Friday afternoon, Sept. 24, in Fair Lawn.

The road was temporarily closed as a tow truck removed the Toyota Corolla and the remainder of the wreckage was cleared following the crash on River Road just north of Chittenden Road.

Utility service to the area wasn't disrupted.

Fair Lawn police, firefighters and Volunteer Ambulance Corps members were joined at the scene by a paramedic unit from St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

