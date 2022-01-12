Driver OK After Sedan Careens Off Garden State Parkway Into Townhouse

A driver was hospitalized after her sedan careened off the Garden State Parkway and into a townhouse on Wednesday, State Police said.

A chain-link fence may have braced the 84-year-old motorist's Mercury as it fell over a wall and into the back of the Colfax Avenue development at milepost 155.6 in Clifton.

The driver was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

Brookside Towing hoisted the sedan from the street after plowed through a row of short evergreens, hit the fence and dropped against the building nearly 100 yards from where it left the Parkway.

Local police, firefighters and EMS also responded.

State Police were investigating.

