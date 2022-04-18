Driver Killed In Wrong-Way Head-On Crash On Old Route 17 In Rockland Just North Of NJ Line

UPDATE: A driver was killed in a wrong-way head-on crash just across the New Jersey border in Rockland County, authorities confirmed.

Investigators were trying to determine why the southbound 2007 Honda Accord veered into the oncoming lane and collided with a fully loaded tree truck on Old Route 17 in Tuxedo shortly after 7:30 a.m. Monday, April 18, New York State Police said.

The Honda driver, who had to be extricated by firefighters, was pronounced dead a short time later at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, State Police said.

Two occupants in the tree truck emerged OK, they said following the crash near Sloatsburg, less than a couple of miles from the New Jersey border.

Identifications were being temporarily withheld.

Tuxedo and Ramapo police assisted.

