Driver Hospitalized In Route 4 Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Crash scene.
Crash scene. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A Teaneck driver was unconscious but breathing after her vehicle slammed into a utility pole and overpass on Route 4 late Thursday, responders said.

The driver, 39, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after the crash on the eastbound overpass at Teaneck Road shortly before 10:30 p.m., Bergen County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Keisha McLean said.

Teaneck police, firefighters and the Volunteer Ambulance Squad responded along with the sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence for an investigation by the department's detectives.

A PSE&G crew repaired the pole, McLean said.

County authorities inspected the overpass and found it "in working condition," she said.

