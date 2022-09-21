Contact Us
Driver Hospitalized In Ridgewood Crash

Jerry DeMarco
The Acura sedan collided with the Infiniti SUV at Cantrell Road and Highland Avenue in Ridgewood shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
The Acura sedan collided with the Infiniti SUV at Cantrell Road and Highland Avenue in Ridgewood shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A sedan driver was hospitalized with a serious head injury following a collision with an SUV in Ridgewood.

The senior male driver was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood via a village ambulance after his Acura TSX and an Infiniti QX60 collided at Cantrell Road and Highland Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Both the sedan and the Infiniti had to be towed.

Firefighters cleaned up a fuel spill. 

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

