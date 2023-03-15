Driver Hospitalized After SUVs Collide In Ridgewood

A driver was hospitalized after two SUVs collided Tuesday night in Ridgewood.

The extent of injuries couldn't immediately be determined after the hospitalized driver's older-model Toyota Highlander collided with a Ford Explorer at the corner of Franklin Avenue and North Walnut Stree.

A Ridgewood Emergency Services ambulance took the victim to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

Both vehicles were towed after firefighters disconnected both of their batteries. They also cleaned up a fuel spill.

Ridgewood police were investigating the cause.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

