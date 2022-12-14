Driver Emerges Unscathed After Jeep Rolls, Hits Tree, Bursts Into Flames On Route 208: Police

A driver climbed out of his Jeep after it rolled, slammed into a tree and caught fire on Route 208 in Franklin Lakes early Wednesday, authorities said.

The 6:48 a.m. collision was the most serious of several morning rush-hour crashes along the highway on Dec. 14 as temperatures hovered around the freezing mark.

The 30-year-old 2018 Jeep Wagon driver from Oakland was changing lanes when his vehicle struck a 2023 Subaru Crosstrek on the northbound side, Franklin Lakes Police Capt. Mark McCombs said.

He lost control of the Jeep, which ended up crashing behind the woodline and igniting, the captain said.

He initially complained of minor pain but refused medical attention at the scene after self-extricating, McCombs said.

The Subaru driver, a 63-year-old man from Wyckoff, wasn't injured, he said.

Franklin Lakes firefighters responded along with borough police and doused the flames.

An investigation was continuing.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Franklin Lakes police: (201) 891-3131.

ANYONE with photos of the crash, or any others? Please text: (201) 943-2794 / Or email: jdemarco@gmail.com / Or PM on Facebook: Jerry DeMarco (DAILY VOICE)

