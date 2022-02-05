Driver Dragged From Mercedes, Thrown To Ground By Clifton Carjacker

A woman hanging campaign flyers in Clifton was pulled from her new Mercedes by a carjacker who threw her down before speeding off with the vehicle, authorities said.

The 43-year-old victim told police she'd hung some fliers and got back into her car when she was grabbed by the shoulder and "forcibly removed" from the 2022 white GLE at Getty and Crooks Avenue around 7 p.m. Friday, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

Newark police found the vehicle found parked on Division Street around 8:30 p.m. that same night, he said.

The woman wasn't seriously injured.

