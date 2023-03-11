Driver, 86, OK After SUV Slams Into Hydrant, Pole In Ridgewood

An 86-year-old driver from New York State refused medical attention after his SUV knocked over a fire hydrant and slammed into a utility pole in Ridgewood.

Police issued a summons following the crash in the 100 block of Oak Street on Friday, March 10. The Emergency Services unit assisted with traffic control.

The Buick Enclave was towed and village firefighters helped clean up the wreckage.

Crews from PSE&G and Veolia Water also responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.