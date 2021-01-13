Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Passaic Sewerage Commission Employee From Bergen Charged With Bribing Senior Official
News

Driver, 81, Critical In Medical Episode That Caused Wood-Ridge Crash, Police Say

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
HUMC paramedics
HUMC paramedics Photo Credit: Demonracer2 (Mark Rosetti)

An 81-year-old driver was in critical condition after he suffered a medical episode behind the wheel, Wood-Ridge police said.

The victims was headed north on Hackensack Street when he blacked out shortly after noon Monday, Detective Lt. Joseph Biamonte said.

His 2016 Ford Escape then struck a building at the corner of Moonachie Avenue at a low rate of speed, Biamonte said.

Officer Timothy Janz, Lt. Jim Witkowski, Lt. William Wolfsohn, paramedics from Hackensack University Medical Center Wood-Ridge firefighters began life-saving measures before the victim was taken to HUMC, the lieutenant said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.