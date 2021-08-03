Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SEEN HIM? Brazen Route 17 Bank Robber Wore ‘Planned Parenthood’ Hoodie, Got $5,000
News

Driver, 78, Hospitalized In Waldwick Rollover Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Harrison Avenue and West Prospect Street in Waldwick.
Harrison Avenue and West Prospect Street in Waldwick. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

UPDATE: A 78-year-old Waldwick resident was hospitalized after her Jeep hit a parked car and overturned, authorities said.

The Toyota was legally parked on Harrison Avenue when the 2018 Jeep Compass struck it and rolled at the corner of West Prospect Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Lt. Thomas J. Dowling said.

Waldwick firefighters extricated the driver, who was taken to The Valley Hospital for an evaluation, he said.

Police, firefighters and the Waldwick Volunteer Ambulance Corps were joined by an ALS paramedic unit from Valley.

A tow truck righted and removed the Jeep.

Waldwick police, firefighters and WVAC were at the scene instantly.

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

PHOTOS: Boyd A. Loving

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.