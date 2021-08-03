Driver, 78, Hospitalized In Waldwick Rollover Crash

UPDATE: A 78-year-old Waldwick resident was hospitalized after her Jeep hit a parked car and overturned, authorities said.

The Toyota was legally parked on Harrison Avenue when the 2018 Jeep Compass struck it and rolled at the corner of West Prospect Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Lt. Thomas J. Dowling said.

Waldwick firefighters extricated the driver, who was taken to The Valley Hospital for an evaluation, he said.

Police, firefighters and the Waldwick Volunteer Ambulance Corps were joined by an ALS paramedic unit from Valley.

A tow truck righted and removed the Jeep.

Waldwick police, firefighters and WVAC were at the scene instantly. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

PHOTOS: Boyd A. Loving

