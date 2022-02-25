Driver, 22, Parked In Middle Of Road Found DWI With Illegal Gun, Magazine, Hawthorne Police Say

Hawthorne police checking out a car parked smack-dab in the middle of a street found its driver drunk and carrying a gun, authorities said.

The Maserati had been stopped in the middle of 4th Avenue so long that it was covered in snow when officers approached it, Detective Capt. Robert King said.

The driver, Terrel Stephen, 22, of Hawthorne smelled of alcohol, so he was removed from the vehicle, King said.

Inside the car the officers found a firearm with a high-capacity magazine, the captain added.

Stephen was taken into custody, charged with weapons and ammo offenses and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson, King said.

He also received several summonses for offenses including DWI, reckless driving

