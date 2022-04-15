Driver, 22, Hospitalized After Sedan Slams Into NJ Transit Bus In Hackensack

Hackensack firefighters extricated a driver whose sedan slammed into an NJ Transit bus at dawn on Good Friday.

The 22-year-old driver was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with upper body pain after his 2006 Infiniti G35 hit a No. 165 bus on Main Street crash between Coles Avenue and Jefferson street at 6:10 a.m., April 15, Police Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.

No injuries were reported to the driver or single customer aboard the bus, which runs between Oradell and the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan.

ALL PHOTOS by Hackensack Fire Department

