Driver, 21, Killed In Predawn Closter Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Piermont Road near Alpine Drive in Closter
Piermont Road near Alpine Drive in Closter Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

A Closter driver died in a predawn crash despite furious efforts to save him, authorities said.

The victim, 21, failed to negotiate a turn when his 2018 Mercedes GLE hit a tree and telephone pole before coming to rest on its side on Piermont Road near Alpine Drive at 4:46 a.m. Wednesday, Closter Police Chief John McTigue said.

Closter police, assisted by their colleagues from Norwood and Haworth, lifted the car and freed the driver, who was pinned beneath the vehicle, the chief said. 

They began CPR and summoned a medical chopper that was then cancelled because of the foggy weather.

Police also cleared the route as the Closter Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Corps took the driver to Pascack Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 5:24 a.m., McTigue said.

Borough firefighters and police from Alpine, Demarest and Northvale also responded, the chief said.

