Driver, 19, Killed In Fiery Route 17 Ice Truck Crash ID'd

Authorities identified a driver who was killed when a vehicle slammed at high speed overnight into the back of a vacant ice truck and burst into flames on Route 17.

Notifications have been made to the family of Ibrahim S. Campbell, 19, of Hackensack, Police Sgt John Cleary said Thursday afternoon, April 13.

Campbell and his 2009 Toyota Camry were all but incinerated after the sedan veered off the northbound highway and rear-ended one of the large box trucks parked in the lot at Carlstadt Ice shortly before 3:30 a.m., responders said.

There were no skid marks at the scene and no other occupants, they said.

"The back bumper of the truck was almost in the trunk," one noted.

Borough firefighters doused the blaze.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was summoned, as was the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence. The county Medical Examiner's Office took the body.

The right lane north of Paterson Plank Road was closed until just before Moonachie Avenue while the wreckage was removed and they did their work.

