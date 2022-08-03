Drive-Thru Pizza Hut Coming To Toms River: Report

Pizza Hut plans to open a drive-thru restaurant this summer on the Jersey Shore, news reports say.

The fast-food pizza joint, equipped with "The Hut Lane,” will span 1,800 square feet in new retail space at 1882 Hooper Ave., in the Silverton section of Toms River, as originally reported by patch.

An official opening date has not been announced.

Last March, Pizza Hut announced plans to add drive-thru lanes to more than 1,500 locations.

