Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Feds: Smuggler Who Imported Ton Of Cocaine Into US Gets 15 Years Without Parole
News

Drive-Thru Pizza Hut Coming To Toms River: Report

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
"The Hut Lane," at a new Pizza Hut, is coming to Toms River.
"The Hut Lane," at a new Pizza Hut, is coming to Toms River. Photo Credit: Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut plans to open a drive-thru restaurant this summer on the Jersey Shore, news reports say.

The fast-food pizza joint, equipped with "The Hut Lane,” will span 1,800 square feet in new retail space at 1882 Hooper Ave., in the Silverton section of Toms River, as originally reported by patch.

An official opening date has not been announced.

Last March, Pizza Hut announced plans to add drive-thru lanes to more than 1,500 locations.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.