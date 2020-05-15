Drive Right Up: Bergen's Public Coronavirus Testing Site Has Tests To Spare

You don't have to be showing symptoms and won't be waiting in line for hours to be tested for coronavirus in New Jersey anymore.

In fact, the Bergen Community College site has tests to spare at the end of each day.

It's a stark contrast to where things were two months ago, when people were sleeping in their cars overnight hoping they'd be one of the lucky 500 to be tested. Many people were turned away within hours as the site reached capacity within hours of opening .

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, there was no line at BCC -- and still hundreds of tests available.

The BCC site -- along with the one at the PNC Bank Arts Center -- opened as the state's only two drive-thru public coronavirus testing sites for symptomatic New Jersey residents in mid-March.

Two weeks ago, Gov. Phil Murphy opened the sites to asymptomatic individuals as part of New Jersey's COVID-19 testing ramp-up.

Middlesex County was the first non-state-run site to open testing to asymptomatic individuals.

The tests are free, painless and take minutes.

You must be in a car and have New Jersey ID, or else you will be turned away.

Drivers take the test kit from the site worker -- dressed in protective gear -- through the car window. Swirl one Q-tip in one nostril, then hold it there for 15 seconds, repeat on the other side. Place the Q-tip in a test tube filled with liquid, give the test back to the worker, and you're done.

Results are usually returned within approximately 48 hours.

BCC's site on the main campus is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The PNC Bank Arts Center site is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday for the general public and Saturdays only for health care workers and first responders.

