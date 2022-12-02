Drag Show Sparks Outrage Among Parents, Teachers Of NJ High School

Parents and teachers of a New Jersey high school expressed frustration over administration's handling of a student drag show in October.

The event at Hunterdon Central Regional High School was held on Oct. 27, leaving teachers outraged over the loss of instructional time. Parents additionally expressed concern at a recent board meeting, according to footage shared by Libs of TikTok on Twitter:

“Instead of our students being engaged in academic time, they were applying makeup and changing into their drag costumes,” says one parent. “This was a loss of over 30 minutes of instructional time for these students.”

One of the additional arguments surrounded the attendance of Phoebe Mantrappe, a professional drag performer from “outside the Hunterdon Central community,” while Hunterdon Central students who didn’t receive invites were not allowed inside.

Another parent compared the student drag show to full-on adult entertainment.

“Well it looks like we’ve put a whole new meaning to the word, ‘adult entertainment,’ haven’t we, here, Board of Ed?” the parent angrily expressed.

“Adult entertainment used to mean adults going to strip clubs, watching other adults engage in sexual behavior. Well now, thanks to this board, we see adult entertainment as a bunch of high school staff watching young children for their entertainment.”

In a letter obtained by the Sunlight Policy Center, staff members also noted an alleged incident at a soccer event in which Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Moore banned spectators. The staff questioned why spectators were not allowed at the soccer game but were allowed at the drag show.

“We would like to understand Dr. Moore’s rationale for not allowing fellow students, alumni, neighbors and other community members at athletic events that day, which included the Volleyball senior night, but allowed spectators to observe and facilitate the school sponsored drag show on the same date,” the letter says. “Furthermore, based on the chatter that we have heard amongst the students in our classrooms, Dr. Moore’s decision has created significant confusion, division, and resentment between students.”

Neither Moore nor Principal Edward Brandt immediately responded to Daily Voice's email placed Friday, Dec. 2.

