Dozens More George Floyd Marches, Vigils Across Garden State

Many more marches and other demonstrations in memory of George Floyd are planned in New Jersey and across the nation this week.

Protests over Floyd’s death in Minneapolis have swept across the country Four Minnesota police officers who were at the scene of Floyd’s death were fired, and one of them, Derek Chauvin, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

At least seven such rallies are set for later today and Tuesday night, including:

At the GrandMarket Place on Route 130 in Willingboro at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

In Princeton, the Coalition for Peace in Princeton will hold a peaceful protest at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Nassau and Witherspoon streets.

In Keansburg, protestors are asked to meet across the street from La Playa on Beachway Avenue at 5:05 p.m. for a 6 p.m. demonstration.

An eight-minute moment of silence in planned Jersey City's Newark Avenue Pedestrian Mall. at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Parsippany March for Black Lives will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Parsippany police department issued a statement saying it will "ensure the safety" of the demonstrators.

A rally is being held 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on Woodbridge Avenue and Duclos Lane in Highland Park. This event is taking place with full coordination with the Highland Park Police Department.

On Thursday:

A Rally for Justice is planned for 1 p.m. Thursday at Lombardi Field in Old Bridge.

Also on Thursday morning, there will be a march through Summit, Short Hills and New Providence. Protestors will arrive at the 1200 block of Springfield Ave. at 11 a.m. and march towards Short Hills through the Summit shopping center.

On Thursday night, the Borough of Barrington is asking people to light a candle to show support for racial justice in its "Barrington Lights Up the Night" initiative. Candles will be lighted about 8:30 p.m.

On Saturday:

There will be a demonstration in front of City Hall in Trenton at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The rally to end police brutality will be held in front of Jersey City’s City Hall at 280 Grove Street from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

And Lakewood is expected to hold a on rally Saturday. Police have already notified business owners on Clifton Ave. but the starting time has not been set.

On Sunday:

There will be a ‘March to the Vigil’ in Elizabeth at 11 a.m. Sunday in Jefferson Park.

The Young Activists of Atlantic County is holding a 4 p.m. rally on Sunday, beginning across the street from the Galloway Municipal Complex at 300 E Jimmie Leeds Road.

