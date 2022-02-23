Dozen Pets Rescued From Passaic County Owner's Side Days After Death

Eleven dogs and one cat were rescued from their owner’s side days after she passed away in her Passaic County home, officials said.

The Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge (RBARI) and Second Chance Pet Adoption League joined forces to bring in the dozen animals in the "distressing" animal welfare situation, rescuers said in a news release.

"The owner of these twelve desperate animals had passed away days before they were discovered," officials said.

"When police arrived for a welfare check, they were shocked by the living conditions in the small, packed apartment. While their person loved and cared for them, the home was unkempt and the dogs never ventured outside their apartment, creating a very unsanitary environment."

It was unclear how long the animals waited for help, without food or fresh water.

"The dogs were terrified as their tiny worlds were turned upside down," rescuers said. "Some of the dogs hid in closets, under tables and behind the toilet, while others heartbreakingly refused to leave their owner.

"A very friendly senior kitty 'Holly' was greeting police during the rescue, seemingly relieved to have found help."

All of the animals have been placed with RBARI, a no-kill shelter in Oakland, and Second Chance Pet Adoption League, a foster based rescue out of Morris County.

RBARI welcomed six of the dogs and Holly, while the other 5 dogs are with Second Chance. Both organizations were in the process of getting to know the dogs and their individual needs.

Medical care will include dentals, mass removal and cardiac work-ups as well as basic medical care, which has been neglected for some time.

Most of the dogs need to be groomed due to severe matting, long nails, urine staining and feces caked on their bodies.

"As these twelve little rescues discover the kindness that exists outside the world of their tiny apartment, both rescues commit on their Facebook pages to sharing updates and details on each of the animals in an effort to find them homes," oficials said.

The dogs range in age from 2 to 7 years old, at just 5 to 12 pounds each, and are a mix of Chihuahuas, Yorkies and a mix of the breeds.

Holly the cat is about 10 years old, mostly toothless, and very outgoing. She has a heart murmur and will need an echocardiogram.

A few of the dogs remain very shy, while others are warming up quickly and so grateful for the attention and comfort surrounding them.

The dogs are seeking patient families, as they are not housebroken or leash trained. They have always been with other dogs, and would do best in a home with a compatible small dog friend to help them acclimate. The dogs also can be adopted in pairs.

Vance, Hunter, Helene, Nellie, Mose, Darryl and Holly the cat are looking for homes through RBARI. Andi, Andrew, Jan, Astrid, and Angela will be available through Second Chance.

