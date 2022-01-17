Downed Wires From Mini-Storm Close Stretch Of Route 9W For Hours

Sparking wires downed by the overnight storm Monday closed Sylvan Avenue in Englewood Cliffs in both directions and melted some of the roadway, authorities said.

Route 9W remained closed past noon between Sage Road and Demarest Avenue while repairs were made, Detective Lt. Ronald F. Waldt said.

Englewood Cliffs police and firefighters responded to the mishap shortly before 3 a.m., Waldt said.

“Patrol officers found that the wires were live,” the lieutenant said. “Arcing of the wires was creating a condition wherein the asphalt was melting.

“PSE&G was able to cut power and render the scene safe for repair.”

No injuries were reported nor vehicles damaged.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.