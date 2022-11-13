Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Bergen County Man Struck By Hit-Run Driver In Rockland Crash: Police
News

Downed Power Line Closes Route 208

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Route 208 was closed in both directions as repairs were made.
Route 208 was closed in both directions as repairs were made. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A downed power line closed Route 208 for hours on Saturday.

The highway was closed in both directions through portions of Fair Lawn, Glen Rock, and Hawthorne on Nov. 12 so repairs could be made.

The energized line also damaged a section of the southbound highway in Glen Rock when it fell, keeping a lane closed once police reopened the highway.

No injuries were reported.

Responders included police from Fair Lawn, Glen Rock and Hawthorne, as well as Glen Rock firefighters, New Jersey State Police, the New Jersey Department of Transportation and a Ridgewood Emergency Services unit.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.