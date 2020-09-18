Down Down, Do Your Thing! NJ Sanitation Workers Caught Dancing On The Job

All work and no play makes Keansburg sanitation workers dull boys.

A video of the men doing the "Cupid Shuffle" Wednesday morning is going viral.

Kenneth Cook's video shows the men recording each other and dancing alongside a Roselle garbage truck.

"Nothing like waking up to the Cupid Shuffle," Cook told Daily Voice. "They just got a speaker like a week ago, fairly recently, never saw them dancing though."

The video was featured on "Good Morning America" and shared hundreds of times on Facebook and Twitter.

"These guys are the hype!!," Cook said on Facebook. "Thanks so much for sending positive vibes this morning!"

