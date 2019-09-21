Dover Community 'Praying For A Miracle': Teen Struck By Car Remains Critical

The Dover community came together to pray for a sophomore high school student in critical condition more than a week after being struck by a vehicle.

Faith-based leaders lead a prayer service Friday evening in a park across from Morristown Medical Center, where Steven Gomez-Restrepo was in a medically-induced coma.

The 15-year-old was struck by a vehicle on Route 46 last weekend in Rockaway after leaving a football game at Morris Knolls High School.

"At a critical time like this we must come together and pray for a miracle," Mayor James P. Dodd said.

"Please keep the student and his family in your prayers."

