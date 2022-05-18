Double Rollover Jams Route 17

Northbound Route 17 was temporarily closed following a double-rollover crash in Ramsey.

All of the occupants of the Jeep and minivan involved got out safely following the 8 a.m. crash Wednesday, May 18, near the QuickChek just north of East Allendale Avenue, responders said.

Injuries didn't appear serious.

Ramsey police, firefighters and rescue unit members quickly responded along with Upper Saddle River police and EMS from The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, witnesses said.

The northbound highway was jammed with morning commuters and commercial drivers as the wreckage was cleared and evidence gathered for an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.