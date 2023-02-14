Contact Us
Double-Play Powerball Ticket Wins $50K At NJ Deli

Lucky 7 Deli
Lucky 7 Deli Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)

A "double-play" Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was drawn on Monday, Feb. 13, state Lottery officials said. 

The Double Play ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Double Play ball drawn.

That ticket was purchased at Lucky 7 Deli & Food Store, 1938 Princeton Ave., Lawrenceville in Mercer County. 

The Double Play drawing results for the Monday, Feb. 13, drawing were: 12, 17, 26, 61 and 69. The Double Play Ball number was 22.

