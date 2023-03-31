Double Amputee's Sedan Plows Through Paramus Bank Fence

Contact Us
Jerry DeMarco
The BMW crashed through the fence behind the Spencer Savings Bank on Oradell Avenue in Paramus around 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 31.
The BMW crashed through the fence behind the Spencer Savings Bank on Oradell Avenue in Paramus around 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 31. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A sedan driven by a double amputee plowed through a wooden fence outside a Paramus bank Friday afternoon.

The senior driver was fortunate that his BMW X5 lodged onto the curb, stopping just short of a drop of a few feet behind the Spencer Savings Bank on Oradell Avenue around 2:30 p.m. March 31.

He was tended to by EMS and firefighters and refused further treatment.

A Paramus Emergency Services Unit winched out the sedan, which took down a section of fence that landed on the hood.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

