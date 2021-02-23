Doorbell Cam, Prints In Snow, Colleagues Help Wyckoff PD Nab Newark Car Thieves: 18, 16, 15

A trio of teenage car thieves -- only one of them an adult -- were captured by Wyckoff police with help from a resident’s doorbell cam, footprints in the snow and officers from neighboring departments, authorities said Tuesday.

A Wayfair Circle homeowner dialed 911 at 4 a.m. Saturday after seeing the three trying to break into his car in the driveway around 4 a.m. Saturday, Lt. Joseph Soto.

The homeowner provided updates while borough police established a perimeter with help from their colleagues from Franklin Lakes and North Haledon,Soto said.

Sgt. Michael DeMaio spotted fresh footprints in the snow leading towards the North Haledon border. Officer Kevin Oldewurtel then found similar prints in the yard of a home on Ahnert Avenue.

The trail led Oldewurtel to a creek where he found the fleeing trio – Jaheem “Jadi Bando” Dozier, 18, and two boys, one 16 and the other 15 -- all from Newark, the lieutenant said.

Oldewurtel, DeMaio and a Franklin Lakes officer teamed up to grab them, Soto said.

Wyckoff Officers Terrence Murphy and Michael Flim assisted with the investigation and arrests, he said.

Police processed Dozier and released him pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on theft, burglary and conspiracy charges.

Delinquency complaints were signed against the juveniles, who were released to family members pending hearings in the Family Part of Superior Court in Hackensack on burglary and conspiracy to commit theft charges.

