Doorbell Cam: Paramus Police Officer Prepared For Patrolling, Parenting

Amit Vaidya had no time to think when his two-year-old son Jaiden bolted out their front door and across the lawn toward the street.

The Paramus police officer raced after the toddler, snatching him from potential harm's way.

Vaidya's doorbell camera captured the incident, earning him praise from Facebook followers who watched the video.

The officer, however, insists things could have turned out differently.

"Situational awareness is a critical skill when it comes to parenting and policing," said Vaidya, who started with the Paramus Police Department five years ago next month.

"You can do everything to keep a safe environment, but sometimes, you become complacent and let your guard down.

"It only takes a second."

Vaidya joked another pursuit ensued later in the day around nap time.

He couldn't help but slip in a police pun: "It ended in a rest. "

Vaidya, pictured below holding daughter Jasmine, with wife Karisma and son Jaiden.

Vaidya family.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.