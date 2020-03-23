Donate Material To Waldwick Women Sewing Face Masks For Healthcare Workers

Three Waldwick women are combining forces in an effort to create and send masks to healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Johanna Laliberte, Pat Laliberte and Tami Moses’ sewing skills have helped them make masks of all sizes to be delivered to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood and other local healthcare facilities.

The trio started a production line and sent more than 30 masks as of Monday afternoon.

“Thank you, God, for giving my mom the creative ability to sew and for filling her with the physical strength to make these masks,” Johanna wrote in a Facebook post Sunday.

Meanwhile, two masks have been delivered to doctors in New York City and 15 were sent to Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group, a follow-up Facebook post says.

“The cutting of fabric, wire and elastic, sewing, prepping kits, donations, delivery and communications is keeping our team very busy,” said Johanna.

“All of us working together feel blessed to be able to do this for our community.”

The group is currently accepting donations of the following materials:

Tightly woven cotton⁣

1/4-inch elastic⁣

Floral wiring ⁣

Ziplock bags⁣

Brown bags⁣

Monetary donations for supplies are also being accepted at ⁣Waldwick Whistle Stop (27 Frederick St.).

With help from donors as well as three additional team members, Johanna hopes to double and eventually quadruple productivity, the post says.

Anyone who wants to provide a donation or help with sewing is asked to contact Johanna on Facebook .

“Thank you to all of our medical and essential workers,” she said. “We appreciate you.”

