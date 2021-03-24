Dominican National, 66, Charged With Sexually Assaulting Teaneck Pre-Teen

A Dominican national living in Teaneck sexually assaulted a pre-teen, authorities charged.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Teaneck police contacted detectives with his Special Victims Unit on Monday “regarding the sexual assault of a child under the age of thirteen” by Arcadio Garcia, 66.

They quickly took Garcia into custody on Tuesday and charged him with aggravated sexual assault of a minor and child endangerment, Musella said.

Garcia, who is unemployed, remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

ICE hadn't requested a detainer as of Wednesday, indicating there weren't any immediate residency concerns.

