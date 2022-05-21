Domestic Violence Incident Keeps Colombian National From Hackensack Jailed

A Colombian national from Hackensack remained jailed nearly a week after he was arrested for a domestic violence incident.

Slavko Vrhovnik Salamanca, 59, is charged with aggravated assault, child endangerment, weapons possession and making threats of severe harm.

Salamanca was arrested without incident at his home around 1:30 a.m. May 15, city police confirmed.

Public information remains limited out of concern for alleged victims.

